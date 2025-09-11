Man beheads wife, her partner, surrenders with severed heads

A 60-year-old daily wage worker in Tamil Nadu beheaded his wife and another man she was said to be in a relationship with, before surrendering to police carrying their severed heads in bags.

The twin murders were committed early on Thursday in Kallakurichi district when the accused, identified as Kolanchi, allegedly caught his wife Lakshmi with Thangaraj, 55. Police say Kolanchi attacked them in a fit of rage, killing both on the spot and severing their heads.

Kolanchi, who has two wives, is said to have grown suspicious of Lakshmi’s relationship with Thangaraj. After the murders, he walked into Vellore Central Prison 150 km away, carrying the severed heads in bags and surrendered before the police.

Investigators have identified the victims as Lakshmi and Thangaraj. “The man severed both their heads when he saw them together,” a senior police officer said. He added that both husband and wife belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, while Thangaraj was from the Vanniyar community.

The Kallakurichi police have taken Kolanchi into custody and are bringing him back to the district for further questioning.

Police have registered a case of double murder and said investigations are underway to establish the full sequence of events and motive.