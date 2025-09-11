Central team inspects Mullaperiyar dam

​A central sub-monitoring team conducted an inspection of the Mullaperiyar Dam as part of its regular safety and operational checks.

The visit is a standard procedure carried out under the guidance of the Supreme Court to ensure the dam’s safety and proper management.

​The team’s inspection, which included representatives from both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, focused on key aspects of the dam’s structure and function.

They examined the main dam, the baby dam, sluice gates, and the gallery to assess the dam’s stability and any signs of seepage. The group also reviewed the water inflow and discharge data.

​The inspection, however, has drawn criticism from Tamil Nadu’s farmers. They expressed frustration, stating that these visits are merely a formality and do not lead to a resolution of long-standing issues. Farmers are particularly concerned about the “rule curve” protocol, which they argue prevents them from storing water to its full capacity during the monsoon season. This has led to excess water being released into Kerala, despite the water level not reaching the Supreme Court-mandated height of 142 feet. They have called for an end to this practice to ensure a steady water supply for their agricultural needs.

​The sub-committee is tasked with assisting a higher-level supervisory committee, which was constituted by the Supreme Court to oversee the dam’s management. The findings from this inspection will be submitted to the main committee for further review.