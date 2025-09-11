New airport would be built at Hosur: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that a new international airport will be built in Hosur.

The project will come up on 2,000 acres of land and will have the capacity to handle 30 million passengers every year.

The government says the airport will play a key role in the economic growth of Hosur, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts. It is also part of Tamil Nadu’s larger goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Hosur is located close to Bengaluru. This gives the airport a strategic advantage, as it will serve not just Tamil Nadu but also the southern parts of Bengaluru. Residents and businesses in the region are expected to benefit from faster connectivity.

However, there is a major challenge. An old agreement between the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) says no new international airport can operate within 150 km of Bengaluru Airport until 2033. Despite this, the Tamil Nadu government is going ahead with site selection and feasibility studies.

Hosur is already known as a strong industrial hub. Many companies in the electronics and electric vehicle (EV) sector have set up their base here. With the new airport, the state hopes to attract more industries and investments, creating jobs and boosting growth.

Officials say the project will bring better infrastructure, improved trade, and stronger global links for the people of this region. The government is confident that the airport will make Hosur one of the key growth engines of Tamil Nadu in the coming years.