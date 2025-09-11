Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Chennai this weekend

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Chennai this Sunday to take part in a GST awareness programme.

During her trip, she is also expected to meet BJP leaders and discuss party matters in the state.

Her visit comes at a sensitive time in Tamil Nadu politics. Recently, O. Panneerselvam and T.T.V. Dhinakaran walked out of the NDA alliance. Dhinakaran even criticised BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, saying he failed to handle alliance issues properly.

A few days ago, a meeting was held in Delhi with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and former AIADMK minister Sengottaiyan, believed to be about these alliance tensions.

In Chennai, Sitharaman is likely to talk about both GST-related issues and internal BJP organisational matters. Reports also suggest she may address disputes over party symbols.

Her visit is seen as important for the BJP, which is trying to strengthen its base in Tamil Nadu after recent setbacks. It is also a move to reassure cadres and prepare the party for upcoming political challenges.