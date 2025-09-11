Dr Ramadoss expels son Anbumani from PMK

In a dramatic move, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has expelled his son Anbumani Ramadoss from the party.

He also removed him from all posts, accusing him of “anti-party activities” and even calling him a “weed.”

The decision was made after a party council meeting at Ramadoss’s farmhouse in Thailapuram. At a press conference, Ramadoss said Anbumani failed to reply to a show-cause notice listing 16 charges. “Not responding means the charges are true,” he said. One of the allegations was that Anbumani planted a surveillance device on his father’s chair. Police are investigating the claim.

The split is a big blow to the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. With PMK divided, the alliance now relies mainly on AIADMK for mass support. Other allies like TMC, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, and New Justice Party have limited strength. Adding to BJP’s worries, Puthiya Thamizhagam has already joined actor Vijay’s new political party.

Ramadoss said he had warned Anbumani for years but his son kept defying him. “I raised him, trusted him, but he damaged the party,” he said emotionally. He also invited back party members who had sided with Anbumani, but warned leaders not to keep any contact with him.

The expulsion has created shockwaves among PMK cadres, many of whom are loyal to both father and son. Party insiders say some leaders are confused about which side to support, while others are waiting to see if Anbumani launches his own political party.

Political analysts believe the rift could weaken the PMK’s traditional Vanniyar vote bank in northern Tamil Nadu. If Anbumani floats a new party, the community’s votes may split, affecting the outcome of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Despite the internal crisis, Ramadoss senior said PMK will continue its political journey with “discipline and unity.” He assured cadres that the party’s core values would remain intact and that the leadership change was necessary to protect its future.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing Anbumani Ramadoss has said that Dr. S. Ramadoss does not have the authority to remove him from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

According to the lawyer, only the party chairman has the power to take such administrative decisions. Anbumani’s supporters recently held a general body meeting, recognised by the party’s Election Commission, which extended his term as president. This means he remains the party president under PMK rules.

The lawyer added that Ramadoss’s announcement has no legal effect. He said the dispute could lead to a legal battle if needed, but only the Ramadoss side can initiate such action.