Big deal to impose tariffs on India, says Trump

Washington, Sept 13: US President Donald Trump said imposing tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil is “not an easy thing to do” as it creates tensions between the two countries.

“Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they’re buying oil from Russia. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a big deal, and it causes a rift with India,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Friends on Friday, when asked what clamping down on Russian President Vladimir Putin entails.

“But I’ve already done it. I’ve done a lot,” Trump added. “And remember this is a Europe’s problem much more than our problem.”

The US President also reiterated his claims of having resolved multiple global conflicts during his second term. “I have solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable, Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that was unsolvable,” he said.