Vijay begins campaign tour in Tiruchy amidst huge turnout

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay launched his statewide campaign tour in Tiruchy on Saturday with the slogan “Unga Vijay Nan Varen” (I am coming).

The event turned into a dramatic start for the party’s first political road campaign as an overwhelming crowd of supporters gathered to welcome him, stalling his campaign vehicle and forcing delays in the programme.

Vijay was originally scheduled to begin his speech at 10.30 am but the huge turnout of people slowed down the movement of his convoy. The campaign vehicle was surrounded on all sides by enthusiastic cadres and the crowd became unmanageable at several points. The situation was further complicated when a pregnant woman and two children fainted in the rush and heat, highlighting the concerns over crowd management and safety at such events.

The Tiruchy police had earlier issued 23 strict conditions for the meeting at Marakkadai, under which the party had to conduct its campaign. The police allowed only a short address of 30 minutes between 10.30 am and 11 am, and asked TVK workers to assemble at the venue by 9.30 am. Roadshows were completely prohibited. Only five vehicles were permitted to move before and after Vijay’s campaign vehicle. The police also directed the organisers to arrange an ambulance, medical facilities, and fire services to deal with emergencies.

Other conditions included not bringing children, pregnant women or differently-abled persons to the venue, not blocking traffic or disturbing public services like hospitals and schools, and not using loudspeakers, fireworks, or long flagpoles. Digital banners and cut-outs were also not permitted. Cadres were warned not to climb trees, posts, or tall buildings to get a view of the programme.

Despite these regulations, the event drew an extraordinary crowd that underlined the level of interest Vijay has generated since floating TVK and announcing his entry into electoral politics. The show of strength also pointed to the challenges the party will face in managing such large gatherings in the future, especially in towns where narrow roads and dense localities make crowd control difficult.

The response in Tiruchy, however, sent a strong signal about the actor-turned-politician’s popularity on the ground. Many supporters had gathered from early morning and waited for hours under the sun to see him. The slogan “Unga Vijay Nan Varen” echoed across the venue as fans and party cadres tried to move closer to his vehicle.

Political observers note that while the first day of the tour highlighted Vijay’s reach among the people, it also brought to light the seriousness of following safety norms and respecting official conditions. The campaign tour is expected to continue across several districts, and the challenge for TVK will be to maintain the enthusiasm while keeping order and discipline.

Vijay’s political entry has already stirred up the state’s political landscape, with TVK aiming to make its mark in the 2026 assembly elections. The Tiruchy event, despite its chaos and challenges, has set the tone for a high-energy campaign where crowd support and organisational ability will both play a crucial role.