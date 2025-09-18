ECI rejects Rahul Gandhi’s claims on voter list manipulation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of voter list manipulation, calling them “incorrect and baseless.”

The Commission clarified that no vote can be deleted online by any member of the public.

The ECI stated that deletion of a voter is not possible without giving the affected person a chance to be heard. It also noted that in 2023, some attempts were made to delete voters in Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency. The Commission had itself filed an FIR to investigate these attempts.

Regarding Aland’s election history, the ECI confirmed that Subhadh Guttedar (BJP) won in 2018 and B.R. Patil won in 2023. The Commission also released a fact check to set the record straight.

The ECI emphasized that the voter list is secure and cannot be altered online by individuals.