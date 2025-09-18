Rahul Gandhi wants to create Bangladesh and Nepal-like situation in India,” BJP’s Anurag Thakur clapped back at the Congress leader after his explosive press conference on ‘vote chori’.

Gandhi, who had warned of dropping a ‘vote chori hydrogen bomb’, today came all guns blazing with “undeniable proof” of systemic voter fraud by the BJP and the Election Commission.

Thakur, upped his ante against Gandhi, and said that he if frustrated as Congress lost 90 elections under him and is now resorting to “baseless and incorrect allegations”. Further he said that while Gandhi was supposed to drop a ‘hydrogen bomb’ in today’s press conference, he came only with firecrackers.

The Congress has lost approximately 90 elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. His frustration is increasing day-by-day. The has made politics of allegations his ornament. It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to make incorrect and baseless allegations. Seeking apology and being reprimanded by courts have become a routine of Rahul Gandhi,” Thakur said.

Rahul Gandhi, who came prepared with presentation and “proof” of the alleged voter theft alleged that names were being struck off electoral rolls through software manipulation and fake applications. Minorities were being specifically targeted, he said, before presenting case studies from Karnataka’s Aland.