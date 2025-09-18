Planned defamation by DMK against me, says EPS

In a spirited press briefing today, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) addressed the controversy surrounding his recent visit to Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dismissing the criticism as “planned defamation,” Palaniswami insisted that the political attacks were aimed at tarnishing his image rather than questioning his public service.

“When I came out of Amit Shah’s house, I wiped my face. Yet, some are twisting this simple act to demean me. It is embarrassing and painful that such trivial matters are politicized,” EPS told reporters. He emphasized that the meeting was transparent and conducted in the presence of senior AIADMK leaders and state members.

EPS did not hold back in questioning the double standards of the DMK leadership. “Stalin criticizes me frequently, yet his government operates with contradictions. As an opposition leader, he waved black flags at the Prime Minister, but now complains about a white flag. He even criticizes me for meeting the Home Minister openly in Delhi,” he said.

The AIADMK leader also recounted his extensive election campaign, covering 153 constituencies. “I witnessed the public’s demand for change and their desire to remove the anti-people DMK government. My journey showed me the people’s voice, and it is clear that AIADMK is the party that can restore governance in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami noted.

Addressing criticism over party colleague Senthil Balaji, EPS highlighted inconsistencies in the DMK’s stance. “When Stalin was in opposition, he publicly called Balaji corrupt. Yet, today, he holds a ministerial post. Why this sudden sanctification?” he asked, pointing to what he called selective political morality.

On party discipline, EPS clarified that internal decisions, including actions against AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan, would follow proper protocols. “Decisions about internal matters are taken by the party leadership. The Home Minister has clearly stated that he will not interfere in our internal affairs,” he added.

EPS criticized certain media outlets for exaggerating the story of him allegedly covering his face during the meeting. “To report that I hid my face while meeting Amit Shah is not only incorrect but a calculated attempt to damage my reputation. Even ordinary acts are being politicized,” he said.

He also stressed his commitment to grassroots engagement, especially with farmers and youth. “I have consistently advocated for farmers’ welfare and merit-based leadership. Recently, I urged Amit Shah to consider Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar for the Bharat Ratna. This is an example of how AIADMK works for the people,” EPS added.