Mbappe scores 2 as Real Madrid win

Kylian Mbappé converted two penalties and 10-man Real Madrid came back to beat visiting Marseille 2-1 on the opening night of the Champions League.

The victory meant that 15-time champion Madrid became the first team in competition history – since the rebranding in the early 1990s – to reach 200 wins.

And it gave former Madrid playing standout Xabi Alonso a victory in his Champions League debut as the club’s coach.

Timothy Weah put visiting Marseille ahead early on but Mbappé struck back from the penalty spot in the 29th and 81st.

The first penalty came after a foul on Rodrygo and the second for a handball by a defender.

Mbappé now has 50 goals in 64 matches with Madrid.

“We are happy that he keeps scoring goals and has been feeling more and more comfortable,” Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said of the France star.

“Our job is to make sure the ball gets to him and that he can have even more scoring opportunities than he is having now.”

Madrid captain Dani Carvajal was sent off in the 72nd for headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Weah – a United States international and the son of former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah – was set up by Mason Greenwood, who stripped Madrid’s Arda Guler near midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Champions League debut for Madrid lasted only five minutes. The England defender was replaced by Carvajal because of an apparent muscle injury.

Spanish police clashed with Marseille fans before the match but the situation was controlled quickly.

An early own goal from goalkeeper Luiz Junior gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over visiting Villarreal.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus drew 4-4 in Turin. Juventus substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored one goal in stoppage time and then set up the equalizer for English defender Lloyd Kelly.

Qarabag came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Benfica.

In the second season of the new league-phase format, the top eight teams advance to the round of 16. The next 16 teams enter a two-leg playoff, with eight advancing.