Adani Katupalli Port boosts community welfare

Adani Katupalli Port, through the Adani Foundation, has been driving community development in Pulicat, Kottaikuppam, Lighthouse, Thangal Perumbulam, and Kattupalli villages since 2019.

On September 18, Thiruvallur District Collector M. Prathap and Adani Katupalli Port Business Head Cherian Abraham launched key initiatives — donating two mini ambulances to Pulicat Government Hospital, inaugurating 52 solar-powered lights for safer access, and expanding organic farming under the PGS system to benefit 501 farmers.

The Foundation also facilitated the Minjur Organic Farmer Producer Company to promote pesticide-free cultivation and handed out skill development certificates to rural youth.

These efforts are improving healthcare, safety, and livelihoods while advancing sustainability and climate action for thousands of families.