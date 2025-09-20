Piyush Goyal to lead US-India trade deal talks next Week

The stalled India-US trade negotiations have been reignited, with significant developments pointing towards a potential breakthrough. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s upcoming visit to the United States next week signals a renewed commitment to resolving outstanding trade issues between the two nations.

This visit follows a series of preparatory meetings between lower-level officials. Specifically, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, recently visited India for talks with his Indian counterpart, Rajesh Agrawal. These discussions focused primarily on the framework of a potential bilateral trade agreement.

The momentum gained from these technical-level meetings will be further bolstered by high-level political engagement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to discuss the trade relationship on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) next week. Their participation indicates the significant political importance both countries attach to resolving the current trade impasse.

The renewed efforts to reach a trade deal occur against a backdrop of existing trade tensions. The US has imposed a 50% tariff on certain Indian imports, alongside a 25 per cent penalty for the purchase of Russian oil. These measures have created significant challenges for India’s trade relations with the US. While the specific details of the upcoming negotiations remain undisclosed, the renewed engagement by both sides suggests a willingness to find common ground and potentially resolve the long-standing trade disputes. The success of these talks will significantly impact the economic relationship between the two major global powers.