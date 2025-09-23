Anbil Mahesh urges Centre not to politicise education funds

The minister also raised concerns about implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula, which he said conflicts with Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-language policy. He requested that the funds under the integrated school education scheme and the PM SHRI scheme be released separately and without conditions.

Highlighting the importance of education and healthcare, Anbil Mahesh said these sectors are vital for the state’s development. He noted that since March 1, over 4 lakh students have enrolled in government schools, showing the state’s commitment to improving education.

The minister’s statements come amid ongoing discussions on education funding and the implementation of national policies in Tamil Nadu. He emphasized that the state seeks fair treatment and proper allocation of funds to support its students and teachers.