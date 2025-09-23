Udhayanidhi opens 504 new apartments in Saidapet

Deputy Chief Minister Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 504 newly built apartments in the Vaithikuppam–Saidapet area. The project was carried out by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of ₹77.76 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 504 newly built apartments in the Vaithikuppam–Saidapet area. The project was carried out by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of ₹77.76 crore.

Each flat is 410 square feet, larger than the earlier 300-square-foot houses. Families who had been staying in temporary shelters have now been given these new homes.

Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi said the project is part of the government’s plan to replace slums with permanent housing. He recalled that in the 1970s, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had built 448 houses in the same area, and this project continues that vision.

The state government has built over 52,000 homes in the past four years at a cost of nearly ₹6,000 crore. During this period, around 18.5 lakh people have also received house ownership documents.

For families shifted during construction, the government gave ₹8,000 as temporary assistance. After requests for more support, this amount was increased to ₹24,000.