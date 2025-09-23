DMK will thrive for another 100 years, Says Stalin

Chennai, Sept 23:

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), deeply rooted in the sentiments of Tamils and the soil of Tamil Nadu, will continue to thrive for another hundred years.

In a social media post, Stalin shared artworks created by DMK member and artist Govindarajan, highlighting the schemes and initiatives brought forth by the Tamil Nadu government. Govindarajan, aged 87, hails from Siruvandhata, Villupuram district. Along with the artworks, a letter and an illustrated book by him were also received by the Chief Minister.

Stalin remarked that Govindarajan’s writings and illustrations vividly reflect the enduring spirit of the DMK, emphasizing that the party, deeply entwined with Tamil culture and sentiments, will remain strong and steadfast for generations to come.