Mahadeepam Festival at Thiruvannamalai Temple on Dec 3

The revered Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai is set to commence on November 24 with the flag hoisting ceremony. The grand culmination will occur on December 3 featuring the Bharani Deepam at 4:00 AM and the Maha Deepam atop Annamalai Hill at 6:00 PM.

The festival spans ten days, concluding with the lighting of the Maha Deepam, a massive flame visible for miles, symbolizing Lord Shiva’s eternal light. Devotees from across the globe gather to witness this divine spectacle and participate in the sacred Girivalam, a 14 km circumambulation of the hill.

Preparatory rituals will begin on the morning of December 3 between 6:00 and 7:30 AM. Special abhishekam will be performed for the temple’s deity.

The temple authorities, led by Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram, the temple trustee, and Assistant Commissioner Paranthakaran, are overseeing the meticulous arrangements to ensure a spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Devotees and visitors are encouraged to participate in the rituals and witness the grandeur of the Maha Deepam, embracing the spiritual significance of the festival.