Two Workers Die of Asphyxiation in Trichy

In a tragic incident in Thiruverumbur, Trichy, two contract workers lost their lives after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a manhole. The victims, Ravi (38) from Pudukkottai and Prabhu (32) from Chinna Chellapatti, were employed by the Trichy Municipal Corporation.

The incident occurred on September 22, when the workers descended into a 10-foot-deep manhole to clear a blockage. After some time, they did not respond to calls, prompting officials to check the site, where both were found unconscious. Despite the efforts of rescue personnel, they were declared dead on the spot.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to poisonous gases in the manhole. The municipal corporation has initiated an inquiry and instructed contractors to take preventive measures, including the use of jetting machines to remove stagnant water before starting such work.

The incident has shocked the local community and sparked calls for better safety measures for sanitation workers engaged in hazardous tasks.