E-cigarettes worth ₹1.33 cr seized at Chennai Airport 

The contraband was concealed within the cargo, which was misdeclared to avoid detection. Customs officials have initiated an investigation to identify the individuals responsible for attempting to smuggle these items into the country. The authorities are also examining the logistics and documentation associated with the shipment to trace the origin and intended destination of the goods.

This seizure underscores the ongoing efforts by Indian customs to combat the illegal importation of banned products and to enforce the provisions of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. The authorities continue to monitor and inspect incoming shipments to prevent such contraband from entering the country.

The customs department has assured that stringent actions will be taken against those involved in this illegal activity, in accordance with Indian law.