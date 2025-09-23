Mayor Priya distributes 2,300 globes to Chennai schools

In a significant educational initiative, Chennai Mayor R. Priya has distributed 2,300 globes to government schools across the city. The distribution aims to enhance geography education for students in classes 6 to 12. In a significant educational initiative, Chennai Mayor R. Priya has distributed 2,300 globes to government schools across the city. The distribution aims to enhance geography education for students in classes 6 to 12.

The initiative, announced in the 2025-26 budget, allocates a total of ₹39.10 lakh for the purchase of these globes. Each classroom in the city’s middle, high, and higher secondary schools will receive one globe, facilitating interactive learning and a better understanding of global geography.

The distribution was carried out across all 15 zones of Chennai, benefiting students in both urban and suburban areas. The event was attended by Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, and other officials, emphasizing the city’s commitment to improving educational resources.

This initiative reflects the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and provide students with the tools necessary for comprehensive learning.