Aavin cuts prices of ghee, paneer after GST reduction

Following the GST rate reduction announced by the central government, state-run dairy cooperative Aavin has slashed the prices of several of its dairy products from 22 September. The move is expected to bring relief to consumers across Tamil Nadu. Following the GST rate reduction announced by the central government, state-run dairy cooperative Aavin has slashed the prices of several of its dairy products from 22 September. The move is expected to bring relief to consumers across Tamil Nadu.

The revised prices include a drop in ghee rates, with one litre reduced from ₹690 to ₹650. Similarly, the 50 ml ghee packet now costs ₹45 instead of ₹48. Paneer prices have also been revised, with the 200-gram packet reduced from ₹120 to ₹110, and the 500-gram pack from ₹300 to ₹275.

Aavin officials said that unlike some private and cooperative dairies, the organization continues to maintain high quality standards while passing on the benefit of the tax cut to consumers. They also pointed out that over 90% of Aavin’s revenue is given back to milk producers, thereby supporting farmers directly.