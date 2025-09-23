Nageswara Rao Park to get major makeover soon

One of the city’s popular landmarks, Nageswara Rao Park on Luz Church Road, is set for a major redevelopment. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced plans to refurbish the park with new facilities including reading spaces, badminton courts, renovated gazebos, and revived fountains. The redevelopment is being carried out under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹12.22 crore and is expected to be completed by February 2026.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K. N. Nehru. Basic works such as constructing uniform compound walls, repairing defunct lights, and leveling the walkers’ track are set to begin next week. New facilities will also include CCTV cameras, RO drinking water facilities, shaded seating, an entrance arch, and a sprinkler system for plants.

According to GCC assistant engineer K. Kumaravel, the redevelopment aims to enhance public experience, especially during the Margazhi season, making the park a hub for art and cultural expression. The project design incorporates feedback collected during a month-long geotechnical survey by Glency Docmra Consultants, which included inputs from children, senior citizens, and local residents. The survey highlighted the need for better greenery, improved toilets, and upgraded drainage systems.

Mylapore MLA Velu noted that the park sees a high daily footfall, making its redevelopment significant for the local community. However, GCC Teynampet zonal officer P. Banukumar warned that the park would be closed temporarily at times during construction to avoid inconvenience to visitors.

While many residents have welcomed the makeover, some have expressed concern over the temporary closure of the park without prior notice. Overall, the upgraded Nageswara Rao Park is expected to provide a modern, safe, and enjoyable space for Chennai residents.