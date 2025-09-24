England names 16-man squad for Ashes series

London, Sept 24: England has announced its 16-man squad for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, beginning on November 21 in Perth. The squad features several notable changes, including the appointment of Harry Brook as vice-captain. London, Sept 24: England has announced its 16-man squad for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, beginning on November 21 in Perth. The squad features several notable changes, including the appointment of Harry Brook as vice-captain.

Brook replaces Ollie Pope in the leadership role, reflecting his growing importance in the team. The squad also sees the return of Will Jacks, who makes a surprise comeback to the Test side after a three-year absence. Jacks had last played during England’s 2022 tour of Pakistan and is now fit following a finger injury that kept him out of the recent white-ball series against New Zealand.

Matthew Potts, the Durham pacer, is recalled as the sixth frontline quick after strong performances in County cricket. Chris Woakes, however, is omitted due to a shoulder injury sustained during the final Test against India. Despite rehabilitation efforts, he has not recovered in time for the Ashes.

Captain Ben Stokes remains at the helm, with expectations that he will be fully fit for the series. Other key players returning from injury include Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir. The squad balances experienced players with promising new talent to take on Australia across several iconic venues.

The full 16-man squad is: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Mark Wood.