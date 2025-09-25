Reliance Consumer Products to Invest ₹1,156 crore in TN

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail, has announced a major investment of ₹1,156 crore to set up a new integrated manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The plant will be located at the SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Thoothukudi district and will cover an area of 60 acres. This investment is expected to strengthen the FMCG manufacturing ecosystem in the state while creating substantial employment opportunities for the local population. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail, has announced a major investment of ₹1,156 crore to set up a new integrated manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The plant will be located at the SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Thoothukudi district and will cover an area of 60 acres. This investment is expected to strengthen the FMCG manufacturing ecosystem in the state while creating substantial employment opportunities for the local population.

The Thoothukudi facility will produce a wide range of products, including regional snacks, biscuits, spices, wheat flour (atta), and edible oils. RCPL aims to cater to the growing demand for high-quality FMCG products in India and expand its presence in the southern market. According to the company, the project is expected to generate around 2,000 direct jobs over the next five years. Additionally, the facility will create numerous indirect jobs through local suppliers, service providers, and ancillary industries.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa welcomed the announcement, highlighting that the investment reflects the state’s growing appeal to major FMCG companies. He stated that the project aligns with Tamil Nadu’s strategy of fostering industrial growth and employment under its “Dravidian Model” of governance. The minister added that the state government is committed to providing necessary support and infrastructure to ensure smooth implementation of such projects.

This investment marks RCPL’s first manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu. With this move, the company joins other global and Indian FMCG giants such as Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur, and PepsiCo, who have already set up manufacturing facilities in the state. Experts say the entry of Reliance into Thoothukudi will boost local industries, enhance supply chain efficiency, and attract further investment into the region.

The Thoothukudi plant is expected to follow advanced manufacturing practices and modern quality standards. It will help RCPL strengthen its production capabilities and improve distribution across southern India. The company has also emphasized sustainability measures in the new facility, including energy-efficient operations and waste management systems.

This step comes as part of Reliance’s broader expansion strategy in the FMCG sector. Over the past few years, the company has invested heavily in manufacturing and distribution to increase its market share and meet the rising consumer demand for packaged foods and essentials. Analysts note that the new Thoothukudi plant will play a key role in Reliance’s growth plan for southern India while contributing significantly to local economic development.

In summary, the ₹1,156 crore investment by Reliance Consumer Products in Thoothukudi is a landmark project for both the company and Tamil Nadu. It promises job creation, industrial growth, and increased production capacity for essential consumer goods. The plant is expected to start operations in the next few years, further solidifying Tamil Nadu’s status as a key hub for FMCG manufacturing in India.