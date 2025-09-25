Zelensky urges China to end Ukraine war

Kiev, Sept 25: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council that China could help end the war in Ukraine. His remarks came after the US urged China to stop buying Russian oil.
Zelensky said China is not part of the conflict but has supplied goods to Russia and continues to buy Russian energy.
“China is a powerful nation on which Russia depends,” Zelensky said. “If China wanted the war to stop, it could force Moscow to end the invasion. Without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing.”
He added that China often stays silent instead of actively working for peace.
Zelenskyy called on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to act decisively to end Russia’s invasion, warning that failure to do so risks igniting a dangerous global arms race.
Speaking before the 193-member body, Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to push the war beyond Ukraine’s borders. He pointed to alleged violations of Nato airspace by Russian drones and jets as evidence of Moscow’s wider ambitions.
Now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries,” Zelenskyy said. “Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it, and no one can feel safe right now.”