Zelensky urges China to end Ukraine war

Kiev, Sept 25: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council that China could help end the war in Ukraine. His remarks came after the US urged China to stop buying Russian oil.

Zelensky said China is not part of the conflict but has supplied goods to Russia and continues to buy Russian energy.

“China is a powerful nation on which Russia depends,” Zelensky said. “If China wanted the war to stop, it could force Moscow to end the invasion. Without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing.”

He added that China often stays silent instead of actively working for peace.