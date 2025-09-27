Vijay takes TVK campaign to Namakkal and Karur

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil cinema star Vijay took his Assembly election campaign to Namakkal, continuing his series of public outreach programmes every Saturday.

After addressing supporters in Namakkal this morning, he spoke at Veluchamipuram near Karur at 12 p.m. – notably the same venue where AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a major rally recently.

Vijay left his Chennai residence earlier in the day to fly to Namakkal, where thousands of party cadres have been mobilised to welcome him.

The visit is part of TVK’s long-term grassroots strategy ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Since formally announcing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in early 2024, Vijay has steadily built the organisation into a structured political movement, attracting both young voters and supporters from his cinema fan base.

TVK’s debut on the political stage came with the first massive public conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, in October 2024. That event, which drew a crowd far exceeding local expectations, established the party as a force capable of challenging older Dravidian players.

The momentum continued with TVK’s second state-level conference in Madurai in August 2025, where Vijay outlined his “people-first” agenda focusing on corruption-free governance, quality education, and youth employment.