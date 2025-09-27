Tragedy Strikes Karur: 36 Dead, Scores Injured at TVK Leader Vijay’s Outreach Event

​Chennai, Sept 27:

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Karur tonight, where a public outreach programme hosted by actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, the Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK), resulted in the tragic deaths of 36 people and the hospitalization of over 15 others. The victims reportedly succumbed to suffocation, breathlessness, and complications arising from the overwhelming crowd and oppressive conditions.

​Unprecedented Turnout Leads to Catastrophe

​The event saw an unprecedented turnout that far surpassed the capacity and crowds observed at the TVK’s previous public gatherings. The sheer volume of attendees led to a severe crush, causing mass suffocation. Early reports indicated a lower toll, but official sources later confirmed the death count had tragically mounted to 33, a figure that includes several children.

​Scores of individuals, who were caught in the crush or suffered from giddiness and fainting due to the oppressive heat and severe dehydration, were rushed to the Karur Government Hospital. While many were immediately treated in the general wards, the condition of several injured individuals was initially reported as serious, requiring treatment in the ICU or transfer to private medical facilities. Authorities pressed additional ambulances into service to manage the crisis at the rally spot.

​Government Response and Condolences

​Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin immediately took charge of the situation upon receiving the distressing news. After reviewing the situation with the District Collector, the Chief Minister promptly dispatched senior leaders and officials to Karur.

​Former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, a native of Karur, alongside Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, were deputed to the Karur Government Hospital to personally oversee and monitor the treatment being provided to the injured. Furthermore, CM Stalin directed the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to rush to the scene to ensure proper management of the aftermath and to coordinate emergency response efforts.

The government’s immediate focus remains on providing comprehensive medical care for those hospitalized and investigating the circumstances that led to this devastating loss of life.