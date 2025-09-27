Stalin to Visit Karur After TVK Event Stampede

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Karur on Sunday following a stampede at an event organized by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The incident led to injuries and raised concerns over public safety at large gatherings.

Stalin has directed key officials to take immediate action. Former minister V. Senthilbalaji, Health Minister M. Subramanian, and the Karur district collector have been asked to ensure that all injured individuals receive proper medical treatment. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, minister from nearby Tiruchirappalli, has also been instructed to oversee relief efforts.

The Chief Minister has urged the public to cooperate with doctors and police involved in rescue and recovery. He has also spoken with senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), to maintain law and order in the area.

District collectors from Dindigul and Tiruchirappalli have been asked to assist in relief operations. Stalin’s visit is expected to include a review of the ongoing measures and meetings with local authorities.