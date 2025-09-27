Edappadi Palaniswami Condoles tragedy at Vijay’s rally in Karur

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has expressed deep grief over the tragic death of 36 people in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur.

In his condolence message, Palaniswami said the news was shocking and painful. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide immediate relief, proper medical care for the injured, and adequate compensation to the affected families.

He also said AIADMK workers were helping at the hospital where several injured are being treated.