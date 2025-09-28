Vijay Announces ₹20 Lakh for Families of Deceased, ₹2 Lakh for Injured in Karur Tragedy

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has announced financial assistance for the victims of the stampede at his public outreach programme in Karur.

He said that the families of those who lost their lives will be given ₹20 lakh each. Those who were injured will receive ₹2 lakh each.

In a statement, Vijay expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. He said the tragedy had caused unbearable pain and that words were not enough to console the affected families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and assured that his party will stand with the victims’ families during this difficult time.