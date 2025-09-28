Governor Ravi Seeks Report on Karur Stampede

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi has asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the Karur stampede that claimed 39 lives, including children.

The Governor has sought clarity on the exact number of deaths and injuries, the medical treatment being given to the victims, and the security arrangements made during the rally. He also asked for details on how the crowd was managed and whether proper safety measures were followed.

Raj Bhavan sources said the Governor will study the report once it is submitted. He is expected to consult both state and central agencies to ensure stronger safety steps in future to prevent such tragedies.