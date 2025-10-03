Stalin slams BJP’s indictment drive

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its recent indictment campaigns against his government and its alliance with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Stalin accused the BJP of engaging in systematic political harassment and intimidation rather than addressing genuine governance issues. He warned that such tactics undermine democratic norms and divert public attention from real governance concerns.

Stalin criticized the BJP for allegedly assigning EPS the role of “recruiting people for the alliance” while neglecting Tamil Nadu’s welfare. Citing instances where the central government failed to provide timely assistance during natural disasters and withheld funds for development projects, he contrasted these actions with his administration’s commitment to public welfare. During a recent event in Ramanathapuram, Stalin inaugurated projects worth ₹738 crore and announced nine new initiatives, including expansion of drinking water schemes, construction of office buildings, and development of cold storage facilities for farmers.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the BJP’s approach towards regional parties, stating that intimidation and false cases have become standard tools to weaken opposition voices across the country. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s citizens. Emphasizing DMK’s achievements in social welfare, education, and healthcare, Stalin expressed confidence that the people of the state would recognize the contrast between his government’s developmental focus and the BJP’s alleged political gamesmanship.

Stalin also urged the BJP to stop misusing investigative agencies and focus on constructive governance. “No amount of accusations or political pressure will deter the DMK from serving the people,” he said, stressing that the government’s priority remained the progress and well-being of citizens.

Highlighting the state government’s long-term vision, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu would continue to prioritize sustainable development, infrastructure growth, and social welfare schemes. He called upon the people to remain vigilant against attempts at political intimidation and reiterated that the DMK would continue to uphold democratic values and ensure equitable development across the state.