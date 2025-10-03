HC questions grounds for Karur rally permission

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has raised significant concerns regarding the approval process for the public rally held by actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party in Karur on September 27, which resulted in a tragic stampede claiming 41 lives.

During a hearing on October 3, 2025, the bench inquired about the authority that sanctioned the rally, specifically questioning whether approval was granted by the State Highways Department or the National Highways Authority. The judges emphasized the need for clarity on the grounds upon which permission was granted for the event.

In response, the state government’s counsel requested additional time to submit detailed arguments and documentation regarding the approval process. The court has scheduled further proceedings to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the event’s authorization and the subsequent tragedy.

The stampede occurred when the crowd, initially estimated at 10,000 but later swelling to over 20,000, became uncontrollable. Reports suggest that the organizers deliberately delayed Vijay’s arrival by several hours, leading to heightened tensions and chaos among attendees. The police had prepared for a crowd of 20,000, deploying 500 officers, and later adding more as the crowd increased. Tensions escalated when the entry of a key figure’s vehicle was resisted by the police due to overcrowding, leading to a crowd surge.

In the aftermath, the Tamil Nadu police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide, and endangering life. Key TVK functionaries, including General Secretary N. Anand and Joint Secretary C.T. Nirmal Kumar, have been booked in connection with the incident. Additionally, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna faces charges for allegedly inciting unrest through a controversial social media post.

The incident has sparked widespread political debate, with opposition leaders accusing the Tamil Nadu government of shielding Vijay from accountability. A writ petition filed in the Madras High Court alleges that Vijay’s name was conspicuously absent from the First Information Report (FIR), despite his presence at the event. The petitioner contends that the criminal proceedings initiated against TVK leaders appear superficial and politically motivated.