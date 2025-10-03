TN govt to halt rallies on highways till new SOPs issued

In response to the tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur that resulted in 41 fatalities, the Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that it will not permit rallies on highways until comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are formulated.

The state emphasized the necessity of implementing safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This decision underscores the government’s commitment to public safety and the need for structured guidelines to manage large gatherings effectively. The formulation of SOPs will involve consultations with law enforcement agencies, event organizers, and public safety experts to ensure that future rallies are conducted in a manner that prioritizes the well-being of participants and the general public.

The Karur incident has prompted a reevaluation of crowd management strategies and has highlighted the importance of preparedness and coordination in handling mass gatherings. The state’s proactive approach aims to balance the right to assemble with the imperative to maintain public safety.

As the government works towards establishing these protocols, it is expected that similar measures will be adopted in other regions to standardize safety practices for public events across Tamil Nadu.