Southern Railway announces 108 special trains for Diwali

In anticipation of the Diwali festival, Southern Railway has announced the operation of 108 special trains to facilitate the increased travel demand during the festive season.

According to Mahesh, the Additional General Manager of Southern Railway, 50% of these special trains will operate within Tamil Nadu, ensuring enhanced connectivity for passengers traveling to and from the state.

These special services aim to ease the travel rush and provide passengers with more options to reach their destinations comfortably. The trains will cover various routes, including major cities and towns within Tamil Nadu and neighboring states, catering to the needs of travelers during the festive period. Details regarding the specific routes, schedules, and booking information will be made available shortly, allowing passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

In addition to the special trains, Southern Railway has undertaken extensive cleanliness drives at railway stations. Over 28,000 volunteers participated in these initiatives, collecting 8.6 tons of plastic waste and 165 tons of iron scrap, which have been sent for recycling. These efforts reflect the railway’s commitment to maintaining a clean and safe environment for passengers during the festive season.

Passengers are advised to stay updated with official announcements and book their tickets in advance to secure their travel plans. Southern Railway remains dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for all passengers during this festive period.