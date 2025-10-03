Karur stampede: Seeman holds Vijay responsible

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman has blamed actor-turned-politician Vijay for the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives recently.

Speaking to reporters, Seeman said Vijay was the main reason behind the deaths, as the event was organised by his political outfit. He alleged that despite the huge turnout, proper crowd management measures were not in place, which led to the tragic incident.

Seeman also criticised the ruling DMK government, stating that while it has failed to act in some past violent cases, it should not ignore the accountability of those responsible for the Karur tragedy. His remarks have further intensified the political debate surrounding the incident.