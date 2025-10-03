Women’s WC: B’desh defeats Pakistan convincingly 

Colombo, Oct 3: Pakistan suffered an embarrassing loss ahead of their World Cup clash against India as Bangladesh secured a seven-wicket win on Thursday. Colombo, Oct 3: Pakistan suffered an embarrassing loss ahead of their World Cup clash against India as Bangladesh secured a seven-wicket win on Thursday.

Rubya Haider Jhelik guided the team home with an impressive knock of 54 not out and Shorna Akter wrecked the Pakistan batting order with figures of five for three in 3.3 overs.

This was Bangladesh’s second win in ODI World Cups, with the first one coming against Pakistan in 2022. Fatima Sana and her team were left ruing some horrible batting as their flaws were exposed ahead of the intense clash against India in a few days in Colombo. Their batting made a hash of the innings as Bangladesh were right on the money with the ball from the get-go. Their issues against spin will give the team management something to think about ahead of their clash against arch-rivals India.