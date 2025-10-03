AB de Villiers criticises Team India over trophy row

Johannesburg, Oct 3: South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has expressed strong disapproval of India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from the hands of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi. De Villiers described the incident as “petty politics” and emphasized that such actions are detrimental to the spirit of the game. He urged all parties involved to prioritize the sport over political considerations.

The controversy arose during the Asia Cup final when India’s captain declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi, citing political reasons. This gesture has sparked debates about the intersection of sports and politics, with many questioning the appropriateness of such actions in an international sporting event.

De Villiers, known for his diplomatic approach on and off the field, has been vocal about the need for unity and respect in international cricket. His comments reflect a broader sentiment among fans and former players who believe that the integrity of the sport should remain unaffected by external factors.

As the cricketing world continues to discuss the implications of this incident, De Villiers’ remarks serve as a reminder of the values that should underpin international competitions.

Meanwhile, in a scathing verdict, former cricketer Madan Lal slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who has come under heavy scrutiny for taking away the Asia Cup winner’s trophy after India’s memorable win over Pakistan in the final. Due to his anti-India stance, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan. Speaking to India Today, Madan Lal, who was part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning side, suggested that Naqvi has tarnished both his and Pakistan’s cricket heritage.

“All these things should not have happened. When players lift that trophy in front of the fans, or on live TV, that is when it looks good,” said Madan Lal.

On Naqvi leaving the stadium with the trophy, the 74-year-old also labelled him immature, adding that someone who doesn’t know anything about the sport would only do such a thing.

“Mohsin Naqvi has no knowledge of the sport. How a sport should be played, how one should behave. There were so many people from the Indian team who were standing on the dais afterwards. He should have told someone else to give the trophy to the Indian team. The PCB chief has destroyed his and his country’s reputation,” he added.