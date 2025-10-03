Siraj sinks Windies in Ahmedabad

India resumed on Day 2 at 121/2, trailing West Indies’ first-innings total of 162 by 41 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 53, while Shubman Gill remained on 18.

On Day 1, India’s bowlers had bowled out the West Indies for 162 in 44.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj was the standout, taking 4 wickets for 40 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with 3/42 and 2/25, respectively.

India’s openers gave a solid start with a 68-run partnership. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 36 before being dismissed, while Sai Sudharsan fell for 7. Gill and Rahul will look to stabilize India’s innings on Day 2 and set up a strong position.

The West Indies will aim to make early breakthroughs to keep India under pressure, while the pitch conditions are expected to assist the bowlers, making the contest competitive.