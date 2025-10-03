Parthiv Patel all praise for KL Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 3: Senior opener KL Rahul’s calm and composed unbeaten half-century on Thursday drew high praise from former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who believes the right-hander is in the midst of his finest year in Test cricket. Rahul’s 53 not out off 114 balls steered India to 121/2 in 38 overs at stumps on day one of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, trailing the visitors by just 41 runs. New Delhi, Oct 3: Senior opener KL Rahul’s calm and composed unbeaten half-century on Thursday drew high praise from former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who believes the right-hander is in the midst of his finest year in Test cricket. Rahul’s 53 not out off 114 balls steered India to 121/2 in 38 overs at stumps on day one of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, trailing the visitors by just 41 runs.

Parthiv, speaking on JioHotstar, lauded Rahul’s maturity. “KL Rahul was outstanding today; he carried on his form from the England tour. Before that series, there were concerns about his form, but I thought he took responsibility really well. It’s very important when a team is going through a transition that your senior players step up, and that’s exactly what KL Rahul did in England. Today, as well, he played the situation really well.