Cyclone “Shakti” warning: Heavy rain forecast for 12 Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across 12 districts in Tamil Nadu, as Cyclone Shakti — the first storm of this year’s northeast monsoon — gains intensity over the Arabian Sea.

Districts under alert include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Tirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ramanathapuram.

As per the IMD, the cyclone — named Shakti at Sri Lanka’s suggestion — is currently moving northwest at roughly 8 km/h and could intensify further. The storm is not expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu but may bring squally conditions and heavy downpours along coastal areas.

Residents, especially fishermen and those living along the coast, have been urged to avoid venturing into the sea and to take precautions. Minor to moderate rainfall is expected over Chennai, with the possibility of heavier spells in some areas.

The northeast monsoon is anticipated to be more intense than average this season, according to forecasters.