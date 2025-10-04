L Murugan demands Stalin to apologise to people

Union Minister L. Murugan of the BJP today urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to issue a public apology to the people of the state.

Addressing reporters in Ramanathapuram, Murugan lambasted Stalin for his remarks on various issues — including the Karur stampede and fishermen’s grievances. He claimed Stalin lacks moral authority to speak on public welfare matters, given the “failures” of his administration.

Murugan also asserted that for the relief and protection of Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, only the BJP government would take decisive action.

The demand for an apology comes amid mounting criticisms of the state administration’s handling of recent crises and controversial statements from political leaders across parties.