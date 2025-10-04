Stalin to lead all-party protest against Israeli actions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has pledged to participate in an all-party protest slated for October 8, condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The protest, organized under the banner of solidarity with Palestinians and to denounce perceived human rights violations, is expected to feature leaders from multiple parties.

Stalin’s involvement underscores the state’s proactive stance in national and international issues, tapping into public sentiment in Tamil Nadu regarding the Israel–Gaza conflict.

The Marxist Communist Party has called for the protest, demanding cancellation of agreements between India and Israel and expressing support for a unified Palestinian cause.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and its allied parties are expected to mobilize large crowds in Chennai on the day.