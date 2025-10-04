Judicial commission to monitor CID probe into Zubeen’s death

Taking to social media on Friday evening, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that sitting Judge of Gauhati High Court, Justice Soumitra Saikia would head the judicial commission.

“With the objective of providing justice to Zubeen Garg, we had earlier requested the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court for the constitution of a sitting Judge-led judicial commission to oversee the ongoing investigation into the death of the singer. The honourable Chief Justice has acknowledged our request and we thank him for the same,” Sarma said.

“Now, all those fans of the singer who have been posting facts related to the case on social media need to take an oath before the judicial commission and cooperate with the investigation by submitting relevant information and facts to the commission. We will observe those posting facts and information on social media regarding the singer’s demise and request them to share them before the commission. Only then will they be considered true fans of Zubeen Garg,” the chief minister said.

He further said the entire process, from bringing the mortal remains of the singer from Singapore to Delhi en route to Guwahati, to arranging the shraddhanjali programme at Sarusajai for lakhs of fans to pay their last respects, and finally bidding adieu to the cultural icon at the cremation site in Sonapur, was overseen by him as a fan of the singer and not as a chief minister.

On the other hand, the chief minister also shared that the 14-day period of CID remand of the four arrested accused has been an unprecedented development.