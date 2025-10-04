Nitish Kumar expresses grief over Purnea train accident that claimed 4 lives

“This incident is extremely sad,” the Chief Minister said in a condolence message, praying for strength for the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The state government has also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to each of the family members of the deceased.

This incident has created a shockwave in the entire Seemanchal region.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on Friday near the Kasba railway station crossing on the Jogbani-Katihar rail section.

According to an official, five youths, engaged in makhana farming, were returning on foot from a Dussehra fair and walking along the tracks when they were struck by the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express.