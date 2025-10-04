Nitish Kumar expresses grief over Purnea train accident that claimed 4 lives

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed grief over the tragic death of four people who were hit by the Vande Bharat Express in Purnea district.
“This incident is extremely sad,” the Chief Minister said in a condolence message, praying for strength for the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
The state government has also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to each of the family members of the deceased.
This incident has created a shockwave in the entire Seemanchal region.
The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on Friday near the Kasba railway station crossing on the Jogbani-Katihar rail section.
According to an official, five youths, engaged in makhana farming, were returning on foot from a Dussehra fair and walking along the tracks when they were struck by the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express.