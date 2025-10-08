India Achieves Record Solar and Wind Power Generation in First Half of 2025

New Delhi, Oct 8: India has set a new benchmark in renewable energy by generating a record amount of solar and wind power in the first half of 2025, according to a report by energy think tank Ember. Solar power output increased by 17 terawatt-hours (TWh), marking a 25% rise compared to the same period last year, while wind power generation grew by 11 TWh, up 29% from 2024. These gains led to a 3.6% reduction in power sector emissions, equivalent to a decrease of 24 million tonnes of CO₂. Notably, the growth in clean energy outpaced the 1.3% rise in electricity demand, which was the slowest since the COVID-19 pandemic. This shift was attributed to milder weather and reduced cooling needs, resulting in lower coal and gas usage.

The surge in renewable energy is part of India’s broader strategy to transition away from fossil fuels. The country’s total renewable energy capacity reached 475.2 gigawatts (GW) by March 2025, with solar and wind contributing significantly to this growth. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, India added 11.3 GW of solar capacity, a 66.9% increase from the previous quarter, driven by policy-linked commissioning deadlines and a boost in rooftop solar installations.

This milestone underscores India’s commitment to clean energy and its pivotal role in the global energy transition. The country’s progress in renewable energy not only contributes to reducing emissions but also sets a precedent for other nations aiming to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.