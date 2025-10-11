WC: Kiwis back to winng ways

Guwahati, Oct 11: New Zealand Women achieved their first victory in the Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating Bangladesh Women by 100 runs in Guwahati. After posting a competitive total of 227/9, the White Ferns’ bowlers dismantled Bangladesh’s batting lineup, restricting them to just 127 runs.

Captain Sophie Devine led from the front with a solid 63 off 85 balls, supported by Brooke Halliday’s 69. Despite early setbacks, the duo’s partnership steadied the innings. In the bowling department, Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu each claimed three wickets, effectively breaking Bangladesh’s resistance.

This comprehensive win propels New Zealand to the fifth spot in the points table, surpassing Bangladesh. Reflecting on the victory, Devine expressed optimism, drawing inspiration from South Africa’s turnaround in the tournament.