Jaiswal puts India in command

New Delhi, Oct 11: India dominated Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a commanding unbeaten 173 and Sai Sudharsan playing a vital supporting role with 87 runs. Jaiswal’s innings was lauded by captain, Gill who said, Jaiswal showed incredible maturity and composure at the crease, setting the foundation for a big total. The strong partnership between Jaiswal and Sudharsan laid the groundwork for India’s commanding position at 318/2.

The key moment was the 193-run stand for the second wicket between the two young batters, which crushed the West Indies’ early hopes. Sudharsan’s enterprising knock was praised as well.

The West Indies bowled with effort but struggled to break through the partnership, with Jomel Warrican picking up the two wickets that fell.