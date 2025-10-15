CM Stalin blames TVK for Karur stampede

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has held actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), responsible for the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives on September 27, 2025.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin said the government had warned TVK officials about the risks and had placed strict conditions on the event, but the organizers’ mismanagement led to the disaster.

Stalin explained that the stampede occurred due to a series of mishaps, including a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the rally venue and the failure of TVK to provide basic amenities such as drinking water and adequate restroom facilities.

He also said police had prepared for a crowd of 20,000 based on previous events but were overwhelmed by more than 27,000 people present at the rally.The Chief Minister condemned the attacks by TVK workers on ambulance drivers and emergency personnel trying to help the injured, adding that cases have been registered against those responsible.

Stalin stressed that the government took prompt action by mobilizing authorities immediately after the tragedy and compensating the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK MLAs in questioning the ruling DMK over relief efforts. He raised concerns about ambulances bearing DMK party stickers and the rapid pace at which 39 bodies were autopsied early in the morning. Health Minister Ma Subramanian responded by saying autopsies began at 1:45 a.m. and were conducted quickly on humanitarian grounds across five tables, lasting about 14 hours, with the entire process video recorded to ensure transparency.

During the assembly debate, tensions flared when Minister Sivasankar made a reference to the 2018 Thoothukudi firing incident. AIADMK members demanded his remarks be expunged from the records. When the Speaker declined, they staged a walkout while shouting slogans.The stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally has prompted a Supreme Court-appointed CBI probe to ensure a fair investigation.

As political parties exchange blame, calls are growing louder for clear safety protocols and justice for the victims of one of Tamil Nadu’s deadliest political tragedies.