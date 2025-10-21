Ilaiyaraaja announces new symphony

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has announced that he will be composing his next symphony, delighting fans across Tamil Nadu and India. At 82 years old, Ilaiyaraaja continues to innovate, recently presenting symphonic performances in London and cementing his iconic status in Indian cinema with a career spanning over five decades. Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has announced that he will be composing his next symphony, delighting fans across Tamil Nadu and India. At 82 years old, Ilaiyaraaja continues to innovate, recently presenting symphonic performances in London and cementing his iconic status in Indian cinema with a career spanning over five decades.

In a heartfelt video message, Ilaiyaraaja shared his plans to start composing the new symphony after the Amman memorial day, coinciding with the auspicious Diwali festival. Alongside, he revealed preparations for a new musical piece titled “Symphonic Dancers,” a fresh composition set to enthrall enthusiasts with its innovative blend.

The Tamil Nadu government honored Ilaiyaraaja with a special ceremony recognizing his monumental contributions to music and cinema. Industry figures and fans alike have extended their congratulations, underscoring Ilaiyaraaja’s enduring legacy as one of India’s most influential musical geniuses.